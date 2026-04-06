In-Business: Glass Doctor of Bemidji Constructs New Home

How would you react if your landlord told you that you have less than a year to find a new place for your home or business? Well, that is exactly what happened to a handful of businesses, including the Glass Doctor of Bemidji, when they were told they needed to find a new location for their business.

Steve Hill started working in the glass industry in 1984, and would go on to start his own glass business before he and his wife Jane would eventually join the Glass Doctor Franchise. Due to their initial location on Paul Bunyan Drive in Bemidji, they quickly became a staple of the community.

“We were the first tenants in there after Hill bought it, after it was the Pepsi building,” says Jane Hastig, Glass Doctor of Bemidji Co-Owner.

The Glass Doctor of Bemidji has been at the Paul Bunayn Dr location for the last 32 years, but now there’s not a whole lot left to it. The owners of the Glass Doctor were actually given less than a year’s notice that the building has been sold and that they needed to vacate.

“So, we were the first ones in there as tenants and the last ones to leave,” adds Hastig. “We were there for a long time.”

“Well, I of course didn’t like it at first, but, now it’s a good thing,” says Jon Zastrow, Glass Doctor of Bemidji Co-Owner.

Hill says it’s a good thing now because he and his wife have been sitting on a lot of land on 24th street for a few years that they haven’t been able to sell. When they were notified to vacate, they knew exactly where to go.

“We’re glad we hung on to it, and it’s been great; the visibility has been really good, it’s a great spot,” says Hastig.

One good thing that came from the notice to vacate was a chance to design and construct their own building to fit the needs of the business. Not only do the glass technicians have more open space to work, but the new 2,400 square-foot facility offers a second garage bay, which the owners say will help with quicker turnarounds.

“Its just a better space with better light, just a nice new building; everything’s great,” says Zastrow.

“We can get more vehicles in and we can do a lot more of our residential glass,” adds Hastig. “It’s just going to be more efficient. It’s nice and bright, and I think it’s going to serve our purposes really well.”

Along with the office space and second garage bay, the Glass Doctor of Bemidji also added an upstairs loft area that allows more storage space and workshop opportunities.

The building on Paul Bunyan Drive stood there for 74 years before being demolished during the early weeks of April. Lee Schwab Tires bought the land where the building previously stood. They will construct a new facility with plans to be open in mid-2027.