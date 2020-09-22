In Business: Fuller Farm in Bemidji Providing Fall Family Fun

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The weather is getting colder, which means its time to start thinking about where to buy pumpkins for the season. Now there is a new option standing just a few minutes west of downtown Bemidji. Fuller Farm, a family-owned farm, has opted this year to include fall activities on their land.

This summer the Fullers got to brainstorming. The farm now offers many different activities including a corn pit, a corn maze, storybook walk, yard games, tractors, hay bails, and, of course, pumpkins. The whole thing took a lot of hard work to set up.

The Fullers opened last weekend and have only had word of mouth to increase business, but even without any advertising, they have seen over 200 guests so far.

Due to COVID-19, they are requesting families buy tickets online to better keep track of numbers, but tickets are also available at the door. They hope to stay open until Halloween depending on the weather. They are open Fridays from 5-8 PM, Saturdays from 10 AM-5 PM, and Sundays from 1-4 PM.

Tickets for the farm cost $10 per person, but children ages three and under are allowed in for free. They can be purchased at fullerfarmbemidji.com.

