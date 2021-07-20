In Business: Four Pines Bookstore Now Open in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A few years after Bemidji’s previous bookstore closed, a new locally-owned business has stepped in to cater to the community’s reading needs.

Four Pines Bookstore, located in downtown Bemidji, offers a wide variety of books, ranging from cooking to children’s selections, and their offerings also include local Minnesota authors.

The business also believes in supporting other local businesses in the Bemidji area. Sarah Peterson, a local artist, created Four Pines Bookstore logos, and Compass Rose created their bags and cups.

