In Business: Fosston Business Selling a New Kind of Kitty Litter

It all started when Chad Blaser of Fosston noticed barn cats getting into feeding bunks meant for sheep. This gave Chad the idea to start a company that takes an often-unused food product and turns it into an eco-friendly kitty litter. Thus, Pea Pawd was born. The name came from a family brainstorming session.

Blaser came together with his childhood neighbor Wayne Olson to take his idea and turn it into a business. One unique aspect of Pea Pawd litter is its impact on the environment.

Since beginning sales, in September they have expanded to having their project offered in over 10 locations, but they are looking to expand even further throughout the state in 2021.

With the lack of trade shows this year, the owners say its been hard to start a business, but they have been excited about their success so far.

