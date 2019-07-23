In Business: Family-Run Bluebelle Event Venue Open In Bemidji

Opening an event venue was a dream Tracie Lusby had for years.

“I love having people around and having gatherings and have everyone be happy, I love planning it was an idea that I always wanted to own my own business since I was about 12 years old,” Lusby said.

It was finally made a reality after her eldest daughter got engaged. They started looking for venues in the area and after having no luck finding places that offer everything in one spot, Lusby decided to bring one to Bemidji. Construction then started last October.

“It really incorporates a modern, industrial, rustic, country, elegant – we tried to combine all of those features and just make it a classic spot where everybody can put their own ideas in and have their special event done there way,” Lusby said.

Bluebelle Event Venue doesn’t only host and plan your wedding, but they also host other events.

“We want them to feel at home,” said Jaimee Labernik, Bluebelle Event Venue Event Director. “Like, this is their home for the day and they get to share memories with their friends and families and have a good time.”

The event venue can accommodate more than 200 people. It has an indoor ceremony site, a reception area, an outdoor patio, an outdoor ceremony site and a dressing room for the bride and the groom.

Bluebelle Event Venue is a family-run business. Lusby says everyone in the family from her husband to her son-in-laws all played a part in the planning process.

“I was involved with every aspect from getting the ground level to the concrete to everything mechanical in the building from the plumbing, the heating to the cooling equipment, basically everything from the ground up, and actually all of our family was, too,” Lusby’s husband and co-owner Mark Lusby said.

“It’s so fun to be able to create this vision and dream together and just know that we all have each other’s back,” Labernik said. “And no matter what, we can lean on each other for support and help every single day.”

There have been three weddings at Bluebelle since it opened its door last month. Bluebelle offers an all-inclusive package where they’ll take care of the set up and tear down for the event.

The Bluebelle Event Venue also hosts bistro nights every Thursday and is open to the public.