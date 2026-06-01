In Business: Family-Owned Toy Store ‘Duck Duck Turtle’ Opens in Nisswa

A family-owned toy store and gift shop opened last month in Nisswa, providing children in the Brainerd Lakes Area with a new location to explore their love for toys.

Duck Duck Turtle, located in the heart of Nisswa right next to the A&W, is a family-owned business. Owners Robert Johnson and his son Christopher Johnson are natives of the area and have built the store around giving a new and different toy store experience.

“The community response has been very positive,” said Robert. “People are excited for another toy store in Nisswa, one that is focused solely on toys and puzzles and games. A lot of people [went] through the doors this first week.”

He continued, “We’ve been in the Nisswa area for quite a while, and I think we know a little bit about our clientele, both local and in the summertime. We know they’re looking for unique gifts, unique toys that you can’t just find at any of those stores.”

“We have a lot of things that you don’t typically find in other stores,” stated Christopher. “We opened up a new brand called Project Genius, which is these new brainteasers and puzzles and stuff you typically wouldn’t find in other places. We have sun shirts; they kind of glow with a new color when they’re in the sun. We also have scribble tees. They come with a set of markers that you can draw on them with and fun stuff like that.”

Duck Duck Turtle was a vision that Christopher had for a long time, and now, with the store finally open, he can put to use the experience he gathered from working for his father since he was a little kid.

“Christopher and I have worked together since he was 2, 18 years ago,” Robert explained. “He would color in a little table and greet customers, and now he’s purchased this stuff, bringing a lot of his interest into the store. Now he’s learning the behind-the-scenes, how to put things in inventory, the day-to-day operations of the store, and it’s pretty seamless. He’s doing really well with it.”

Christopher and Robert are not new to working together, but their business relationship has grown from dad and son to employer and employee, and now to co-owners.

“It’s fun. I like the family connection,” added Christopher. “It’s exciting, itt’s the best. I know him. I know how he runs, and he knows how I run, so it’s actually easier to communicate and try and figure things out. And we can always tease here and there and joke around, and it’s as lighthearted as it can be.”

Duck Duck Turtle also opened a gift shop right next door that sells antiques and souvenirs.