In Business: Family-Owned A&W in Nisswa Opens for the Summer

Having been around since 1966, the A&W Restaurant in downtown Nisswa is once again open for the summer.

Emma Krueger, who’s been with the restaurant for two decades, is its fifth owner and has owned the Nisswa location for nine years. She credits a lot of her success to a 17-member crew that happens to include a lot of her own family, where her own sister serves as the manager.

