Lakeland PBS

In Business: Family-Owned A&W in Nisswa Opens for the Summer

Hanky HazeltonMay. 9 2023

Having been around since 1966, the A&W Restaurant in downtown Nisswa is once again open for the summer.

Emma Krueger, who’s been with the restaurant for two decades, is its fifth owner and has owned the Nisswa location for nine years. She credits a lot of her success to a 17-member crew that happens to include a lot of her own family, where her own sister serves as the manager.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Seminar in Nisswa Highlights Importance of Advance Care Planning

Former Nisswa Mayor Found Guilty of Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct for 2020 Incident

“Clear Vision with Confidence” Event Empowers Women, Raises Money for Camp Confidence

Northwoods Experience: Mount Ski Gull Hosts 3rd Annual Dunmire’s One Hit Wonder Competition

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.