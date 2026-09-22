Sep 21, 2026 | By: Xzayver Curry
In Business: Executive Express Providing Transportation Services in Brainerd Area
For a lot of people, getting to a destination can be just as important as the destination itself. Executive Express, a locally owned transportation business in the Brainerd Lakes Area, has been helping travelers get to and from airports, providing transportation for everything from business trips to special events.
The business became a tenant of the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport earlier this year and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce in June.