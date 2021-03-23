In Business: EkoMarkt Living Up to Its Name in Baxter

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As Edgewood Dental owner Dr. Jeanni Foss flew over Greenland, and discovered horrible truths about how much ice was being lost there each year, she decided to make changes to how she’d power her dental office.

The EkoMarkt had its grand opening Monday, and with it came a new way of powering the green energy building. It incorporates a green living roof with solar panels, a pervious (or porous) pavement system to reduce water runoff, and other measures to be sustainable and encourage more eco-friendly businesses to move in.

As the EkoMarkt greets new customers, Foss hopes that the entire building will be full and up-and-running one year from now.

