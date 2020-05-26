Lakeland PBS

In Business: Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins Set to Open Mid-June in Bemidji

Betsy Melin — May. 25 2020

Memorial Day marks the beginning of summer, and with the warmer weather, Bemidji is about to get a new place to order ice cream and some other tasty treats.

A new business is coming to Bemidji in the form of a combination of Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin’ Donuts. It is set to open in a matter of weeks. Despite the unpredictable times that many businesses are facing at the moment, the planned store has not seen any delays yet due to COVID-19. They still plan on opening by mid-to-late June.

Taking the place of what was formerly a Tim Hortons, the building was created with the needs of a coffee shop in mind, drive-thru included. The store will offer both Dunkin’ coffee and pastries and ice cream from Baskin-Robbins, but they will also feature new products that overlap the two brands.

The store will employ over 30 people. Hiring has already begun and shows no sign of stopping yet.

They expect summer will be their busiest season as people will be stopping in for ice cream treats. The store is located downtown right across from Lake Bemidji.

