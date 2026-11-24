Christmas shopping has begun for many people, and downtown Bemidji businesses are preparing for the influx of tourists and local shoppers.

“We’re so grateful that our community comes out and supports our small businesses, especially during the holidays,” said Merry Piglets Owner Heidi Myhre. “I think a lot of people think in Bemidji that we get all of our business during the tourist season, and we do and we’re grateful for our tourists, but we’re really here for our community. And some of our busiest months are right around the holidays, and so for people to come out is really important to us, the small business owners.”

Between the retail shops, local art, and restaurants, downtown Bemidji is full of individual and family-owned businesses. After the 2025 wind storm shut down many shops and restaurants at the height of that summer’s tourism season, this year’s holiday season is especially important for local shopping.

“So many downtown businesses are still struggling from last year, and we just love seeing everyone’s smiling faces and coming in to support us,” said myBemidji owner Kevin Johnson. “And it’s just a wonderful time of year.”

Garlands and lights have been put up all over the city to help celebrate the festive season, and the first snow has hit the ground. On top of what’s going on outside, downtown businesses have also decorated inside to match the cozy feel.

“The Bemidji customer base, like all of our local folks, historically, they just show up during the holidays,” stated Bemidji Brewing co-founder Bud Kaney. “It’s a cozy, fun time, a nod to like ‘[A] Christmas Carol’ Fezziwig’s-type of a scenario. It’s one of those things where there’s almost like a romance to the whole thing. It’s decked out, people are cheerful, people are—there’s a camaraderie that’s going on.”

And with these small businesses also come unique gifts for sale.

“Most of the retail shops have curated special gifts for our customers that are one of a kind,” said Four Pines Bookstore Owner Gina Grinde. “Homemade candles, stuff that’s made in Minnesota.”

Events like Bemidji’s Night We Light ceremony bring in thousands of people every year, giving locals as well as tourists a sense of holiday community.

“Historically, we see a lot of folks that we’ve kind of named homecomers, right?” added fellow Bemidji Brewing co-founder Tom Hill. “It’s folks that have maybe exited the community, but they’re coming back now with their families, with their friends. They’re bringing in maybe their extended family if they’re back in town. And it’s just really fun to be a part of the community and hoping that folks can kind of show off what they have [in] downtown Bemidji and the [Bemidji Brewing] taproom included.”

For the next several weeks, there will be holiday events at a variety of businesses. Schedules and details for each can be found on local websites and Facebook pages.