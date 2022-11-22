In Business: Dough Bros in Baxter Cooking Up Wood Fired Pizza

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Located next to to Cub Foods in Baxter, Dough Bros Woodfire Kitchen has a custom built wood fire oven that makes their pizza unique compared to many others.

Besides their wood fire oven, the business also makes everything in-house, including their dough, and they serve other items like smoked barbecue wings, salads, and sandwiches.

With so many orders to take, the kitchen goes through a lot of ingredients. They estimate they go through 500-600 pounds of dough a week.

Owner Chris Foy enjoys the feedback they receive on their pizza, but being from the Brainerd Lakes Area and having his kids going to local schools, he says he feels indebted to the community and wants to help serve the public.

Their website can be found here.

