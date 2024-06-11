In Business: ‘Dirty Dough’ Food Truck Makes Its Way to Bemidji

With summer approaching rapidly, which means food trucks have started to pop up more and more. And that also means the Dirty Dough food truck has started its operations in Bemidji.

“We started the process of building the trailer in January, so this is our fourth time open,” says Brianna Lindgren, co-owner and operator of Dirty Dough. “We’re actually a franchise based out of Utah. We do stuffed cookies, big stuffed cookies, that have toppings.”

The company may be from Utah, but Lindgren is no outsider to Bemidji.

“So we actually live in Bemidji, just north of the airport, so it’s our home,” Lindgren stated. “So, yeah, we’ll be in various places around town and then also kind of venture out probably within an hour or so of Bemidji.”

Last year was a great success for the food truck, but they still wanted to upgrade while they could in the offseason.

“We had the trailer built, so it’s brand new, so that was part of the waiting process for us,” explained Lindgren. “We think it’s a lot more efficient as far as the way that it was built. There’s a huge freezer on the inside, of course, sinks for hand-washing and things like that, a warmer and then a cooling rack. And then we have a refrigerator for drinks as well.”

She also explained how they make their gourmet cookies. “We have two commercial ovens inside the trailer. We order the cookies through Sysco. They come, we store ’em, we bake them, and then each cookie is decorated to order, so that also takes a little bit of time.”

Lindgren might be doing something right, because customers are willing to wait close to 40 minutes just to get a taste.

“It’s been crazy, we’ve sold out every time we’ve been open,” she added. “It’s just really special. I don’t know that I would wait 40 minutes for a cookie, so the fact that a crowd of people are willing to wait is really, really cool. We’re really trying to work on our ticket times, trying to get those down. We can only bake so many cookies at a time, so that kind of slows up the process. But I’m so grateful people have been patient and really supportive. It’s been really, really good.”

While the normal color of a Dirty Dough food truck is bright orange, Lindgren wanted to add a more personal touch and make hers teal. If you know where the food truck will be next, you can do so on their their Facebook page.