In Business: Designed for Concrete Creating Home Fixtures with a Modern Twist

Designed for Concrete has the motto “Make a Statement.” The Bemidji business tries to live by this saying by focusing on different indoor and outdoor fixtures made from different grades of concrete.

Two and a half years ago, husband and wife Eric and Jana Bujarski started a business to create statement pieces in the home. Now, they work on small- and large-scale products through a specific medium – concrete. Designed for Concrete originally started by using wood and epoxy. But, they moved away from plastic materials and to more sustainable alternatives.

While Designed for Concrete mostly uses concrete, it does integrate wood into some of its products. Instead of using the traditional metal rods to reinforce the concrete, they use fiberglass, which allows for a more unique outcome. However, current supply and worker shortages do have an effect on any construction business.

Designed for Concrete works with other local businesses in the area when it comes to modernizing a home, inside or out.

More information about Designed for Concrete can be found on their website.

