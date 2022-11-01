In Business: Design Consign in Brainerd Celebrates Local History and Antiques

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Downtown Brainerd is home to many unique local shops and eateries carved out among historic brick buildings. Design Consign is a consignment store that took advantage of the history Brainerd has to offer to create an historical shopping experience in a special building.

Their building is the historical site of the city’s First National Bank, which was constructed back in 1871. The bank sits on the corner of South 6th Street in Brainerd and was the scene of an infamous bank robbery by Baby Face Nelson in 1933.

The store itself offers items and antiques from a variety of different eras. Browsing shoppers are able get a feeling of how some things haven’t changed much from when these items were new, while other things have changed quite a bit.

More information on Design Consign can be found on their website.

