In Business: Dennis Drummond Wine Company Focuses On Making In-House Aged Wine

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dennis Drummond Wine Company is a local winery in Brainerd that focuses on making wine in-house, and teaches community members the winemaking process through their weekly tours.

The company opened its doors in 2017, and with hospitality and wine experience, the Drummonds knew they wanted to add unique additions to their winery to create a full experience for the customer. Owners suggest to stop by or call to host a special event or to schedule a personal tour.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today