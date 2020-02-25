Lakeland PBS

In Business: Dennis Drummond Wine Company Focuses On Making In-House Aged Wine

Chantelle Calhoun — Feb. 25 2020

Dennis Drummond Wine Company is a local winery in Brainerd that focuses on making wine in-house, and teaches community members the winemaking process through their weekly tours.

The company opened its doors in 2017, and with hospitality and wine experience, the Drummonds knew they wanted to add unique additions to their winery to create a full experience for the customer. Owners suggest to stop by or call to host a special event or to schedule a personal tour.

