Lakeland PBS

In Business: De La Hunt Media Celebrates 60 Years on the Air

Mary BalstadDec. 6 2022

The Park Rapids broadcasting company De La Hunt Media recently celebrated being on the airways for 60 years.

Along with remembering how they reached this milestone, company owners and employees also looked toward the future and how the business will continue to expand.

Starting in 1962, the business was a husband-and-wife venture into the world of radio. Now, six decades later, another generation has continued that legacy of the family-owned-and-operated business.

Butch and Tammy De La Hunt purchased De La Hunt Broadcasting last October. This past Friday, December 2, they celebrated not only their first year as owners but also the continued success of the radio business.

But being on air for 60 years and counting doesn’t come without challenges and changes. Due to the ever-growing use of the internet, reaching listeners and advertisers has shifted for the radio world.

While some may say that video killed the radio star, with the continued support of advertisers and listeners, those radio waves are here to stay.

A ribbon-cutting and open house accompanied the 60 year celebration. With it, the Park Rapids Chamber of Commerce provided gifts to the first 60 people to come in celebration of the business.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Pedestrian Sustains Serious Injuries in Hit-and-Run in Park Rapids

Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji’s Buena Vista Ski Area Celebrates 73 Years on the Slopes

Inaugural Vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance in Park Rapids Honors Victims

Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Radio Host Todd Haugen Retiring After 43 Years in Action

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.