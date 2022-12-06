In Business: De La Hunt Media Celebrates 60 Years on the Air

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Park Rapids broadcasting company De La Hunt Media recently celebrated being on the airways for 60 years.

Along with remembering how they reached this milestone, company owners and employees also looked toward the future and how the business will continue to expand.

Starting in 1962, the business was a husband-and-wife venture into the world of radio. Now, six decades later, another generation has continued that legacy of the family-owned-and-operated business.

Butch and Tammy De La Hunt purchased De La Hunt Broadcasting last October. This past Friday, December 2, they celebrated not only their first year as owners but also the continued success of the radio business.

But being on air for 60 years and counting doesn’t come without challenges and changes. Due to the ever-growing use of the internet, reaching listeners and advertisers has shifted for the radio world.

While some may say that video killed the radio star, with the continued support of advertisers and listeners, those radio waves are here to stay.

A ribbon-cutting and open house accompanied the 60 year celebration. With it, the Park Rapids Chamber of Commerce provided gifts to the first 60 people to come in celebration of the business.

