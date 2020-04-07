Lakeland PBS

In Business: Curbside Pickup and Delivery at Firehouse Subs

Chantelle Calhoun — Apr. 6 2020

Firehouse Subs in Baxter has implemented a plan to protect their employees and customers during the COVID-19 crisis. The restaurant is offering curbside pickup and delivery to keep their doors open for as long as they can.

As many restaurants and bars have closed, some businesses have created alternative ways to still serve the community. Firehouse Subs is one of the luckier businesses with its drive-thru system, online order pickups, and its new curbside option. Owners are seeing a lot more comfort foods going out the door as many people are struggling with the stay-at-home order.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Camp Ripley Will Begin Its Controlled Burn Program Despite COVID-19 Concerns

Task Force Announced to Protect Minnesotans From Scams, Crimes Related to COVID-19

Walz Considering Extension of Stay-at-Home Order

Local Law Enforcement Providing Delivery Services For the Community

Latest Stories

MnDOT Announces Road and Bridge Projects For 2020 Season

Posted on Apr. 7 2020

BSU Hockey Forward Aaron Miller Returning For a Fifth Year

Posted on Apr. 7 2020

Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks Could Possibly Host NHL GAmes

Posted on Apr. 7 2020

Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center President Stepping Down

Posted on Apr. 7 2020

Camp Ripley Will Begin Its Controlled Burn Program Despite COVID-19 Concerns

Posted on Apr. 7 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.