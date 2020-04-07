In Business: Curbside Pickup and Delivery at Firehouse Subs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Firehouse Subs in Baxter has implemented a plan to protect their employees and customers during the COVID-19 crisis. The restaurant is offering curbside pickup and delivery to keep their doors open for as long as they can.

As many restaurants and bars have closed, some businesses have created alternative ways to still serve the community. Firehouse Subs is one of the luckier businesses with its drive-thru system, online order pickups, and its new curbside option. Owners are seeing a lot more comfort foods going out the door as many people are struggling with the stay-at-home order.

