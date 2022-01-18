Lakeland PBS

In Business: CrossFit Bemidji Unveils Gym Under New Owner

Renae MorganJan. 17 2022

CrossFit Bemidji unveiled its gym under new owner and operator Lynn Boyer this past Saturday, January 15th. Boyer is ecstatic to provide this service to the community as she believes that a healthy lifestyle change can actually cure chronic disease and improve the quality of life.

She has a wide variety of programs at the gym that she says are geared towards physical and psychological health of the community.

More information on the gym and their fitness programs is available on the CrossFit Bemidji website.

Renae Morgan

