In Business: Cozy Cove Coffee Company Opens in Hill City

A new coffee shop, The Cozy Cove Coffee Company, has recently opened in Hill City, Minnesota. Owner Sean Lathrop is no stranger to a coffee shop.

“I’ve always been kind of a coffee shop nerd,” admits Lathrop. “Every time we travel, we find a cool coffee shop, a non-chain, so it was always such a passion for coffee shops.”

When he moved back to his hometown, he decided he wanted to open one of his own. He wanted to create a family-friendly place to gather.

“There was no place after 2 PM which you could go and sit down and have anything beside an alcoholic drink. So I think the goal is to add some stability and some place for everybody to go,” said Lathrop.

Lathrop wants the space to be a place for the community to come together and share their talents, including hosting artwork from the community and an open mic night once a month.

There are plenty of options for coffee, of course, but The Cozy Cove goes beyond that to offer food like hot and cold sandwiches as well as desserts, including a rotating selection of ice cream and homemade pastries daily.

Lathrop hopes the new coffee shop will help bring new people to discover Hill City.

“Establish the city of Hill City as a place to go or a place to stop on your way, and really be a fun place to go, and with that we would always love to maybe expand at some point. We’d like to expand here to put on a gift shop or partner with some of our local artists,” said Lathrop.

The coffee shop opened mid-May of this year and has been a hit so far. It’s open from 7 AM until 10 PM seven days a week.

