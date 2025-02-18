Feb 17, 2025 | By: Sydney Dick
In Business: Compass Rose in Downtown Bemidji Unveils New Rebrand
Compass Rose in downtown Bemidji recently held a special event to celebrate its rebranding and the ninth anniversary of the business’s opening.
The locally-owned gift shop has unveiled a new logo and a new slogan: “Gifts that guide you north.” While this may make some people think of northern Minnesota, owner Hannah Peura says the tagline can also refer to one’s inner compass, among other interpretations.