Feb 23, 2026 | By: Sydney Dick

In Business: Coconut Cannabis Dispensary Near Bemidji Opens Its Doors

Located just north of Bemidji in Turtle Lake Township, Coconut Cannabis opened its doors on Monday, becoming the first non-tribal adult-use cannabis dispensary in the Bemidji area.

The shop is owned by the Hill family and is on the same campus as the Lakes Market gas station and liquor store.

Since recreational cannabis became legal in Minnesota in 2023, there are now more than 60 dispensaries in the state, and the growing industry is very highly regulated, requiring small businesses like Coconut Cannabis to catch up with ever-changing laws and regulations.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

bemidji school board meeting jw smith discussion principal thumbnail

02-23-2026

Community

Proposed Closure of J.W. Smith Elementary in Bemidji Prompts Community Concerns

central elementary school building bemidji sqk

02-23-2026

Education & Government

Bemidji School Board Approves Sale of Central Elementary to Area Nonprofit

daniel roehl thumbnail

02-23-2026

Crime

Brainerd Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting Child

car crash road accident generic 16x9

02-23-2026

News

Princeton, MN Man Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash in Mille Lacs County