In Business: Coconut Cannabis Dispensary Near Bemidji Opens Its Doors

Located just north of Bemidji in Turtle Lake Township, Coconut Cannabis opened its doors on Monday, becoming the first non-tribal adult-use cannabis dispensary in the Bemidji area.

The shop is owned by the Hill family and is on the same campus as the Lakes Market gas station and liquor store.

Since recreational cannabis became legal in Minnesota in 2023, there are now more than 60 dispensaries in the state, and the growing industry is very highly regulated, requiring small businesses like Coconut Cannabis to catch up with ever-changing laws and regulations.