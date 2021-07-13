In Business: Charng Thai Restaurant Brings Thai Cuisine to Hackensack

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Thai restaurant in Hackensack has been owned by the same family for 10 years. But in this last year, the original owners, Udom and Paul Mitchell, transferred the ownership to their son, daughter, and their daughter’s husband.

For Ann Thongdonnak and Peel Boonsrikit, one of their first moves as new owners was to change the name of the restaurant from Udom’s Thai Cuisine to Charng Thai Restaurant.

But the changes go beyond the name. The owners were trying to find a way to change the layout of the restaurant to serve people more quickly and authentically to provide Thai street food.

Not only have they switched to using compostable takeout dishes, but meals are single service and are made quickly after being ordered sometimes, taking less than 5 minutes from making a decision to digging in.

During summers, the restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am until 3 pm and then 4:30 pm until 9 pm.

