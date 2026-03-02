In Business: Celebrating 1 Year in Emmaville, the ‘Biggest Little Town in the World’

Located a few miles between Park Rapids and Lake George is the unincorporated community of Emmaville, also known as the “Biggest Little Town in the World,” where Rod Host, Dayna Then, and their dog Clyde make up the entire population of the town.

Host and Then found the Emmaville store for sale a little over a year ago. After the purchasing it, they moved from the St. Cloud area and are now celebrating one year of ownership of the Emmaville Inn and Cafe, also called Emmaville Crossing.

“Last January, we thought we would start researching property to invest in for retirement, and we came upon Emmaville,” explained Then.

“Dayna had lived in this, or up north living before, and I said, ‘Well, why wait? I’ll go anywhere with you, Dayna,'” added Host.

Emmaville originated as a logging settlement in Hubbard County during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Currently, the Emmaville Inn and Cafe serves as a multifaceted landmark offering groceries, bait, fuel, homestyle cooking, motel rooms, and more.

“There’s 65 lakes, from what I’ve been told, within 15 minutes of Emmaville,” Host added. “We’re kind of in a major hub of a fishing community. Snowmobiling—we have the snowmobile trail that runs right up to our gas pumps, bring in business for the cafe, the store, our little mini bar.”

The Emmaville store closed abruptly in 2009 after the death of the owner at the time, leaving the area as Hubbard County’s de facto ghost town and forcing locals to travel further for essential needs. After a handful of ownership changes and attempted revivals, Host and Then have committed themselves to preserving its role as a community hub.

“A lot of the locals throughout the winter, elderly couples and whatnot, rely on our store to shop because they just need a little bit, or it’s just that one place that I forgot one thing, so I can just run up there and grab it quick,” said Host.

“We didn’t make a ton of changes, just trying to make it our own, and we just really loved the fact that we could be part of history with this long-standing business,” added then.

The Emmaville Inn and Cafe was owned and operated by the Spry family from 2010 until it was sold to Host and Dayna in early 2025.