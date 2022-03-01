In Business: CatTale’s Books & Gifts in Brainerd Offers Inspiration for All Readers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

CatTales Books & Gifts in Brainerd offers new and used books and a host of other items like jigsaw puzzles, toys, jewelry, gifts, and activities for children and adults. No matter what level reader you are or what your interest in reading is, CatTale’s has plenty to offer.

Owning the bookstore isn’t always about selling books. Not everyone is a fan of reading, especially in this digital age where we can just watch stories rather than read them. Books can be pieces of inspiration and a way to see the world through a different lens.

Inspiration tends to drive passion, and everyone is passionate about something. And it’s important to read – even if it’s not your favorite thing to do in the world, there are multiple benefits of reading. Whether it’s a book or an article or the newspaper, reading is an important tool.

Reading can also help reduce stress while improving your focus and communication skill as well as improving your health. So next time you’re bored, consider picking up a good book.

