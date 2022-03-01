Lakeland PBS

In Business: CatTale’s Books & Gifts in Brainerd Offers Inspiration for All Readers

Ryan BowlerFeb. 28 2022

CatTales Books & Gifts in Brainerd offers new and used books and a host of other items like jigsaw puzzles, toys, jewelry, gifts, and activities for children and adults. No matter what level reader you are or what your interest in reading is, CatTale’s has plenty to offer.

Owning the bookstore isn’t always about selling books. Not everyone is a fan of reading, especially in this digital age where we can just watch stories rather than read them. Books can be pieces of inspiration and a way to see the world through a different lens.

Inspiration tends to drive passion, and everyone is passionate about something. And it’s important to read – even if it’s not your favorite thing to do in the world, there are multiple benefits of reading. Whether it’s a book or an article or the newspaper, reading is an important tool.

Reading can also help reduce stress while improving your focus and communication skill as well as improving your health. So next time you’re bored, consider picking up a good book.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

BSU Professor Anton Treuer Presenting Popular Work at Bemidji Public Library

Brainerd Parking Commission Presents New Plan for Downtown

Brainerd Declares Snow Emergency as Plows Work Around the Clock

Four Snowmobile Crashes Resulting in Injuries in Cass County Over Presidents’ Day Weekend

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.