In-Business: Buena Vista Ski Area Celebrates 75 Year Anniversary

The Buena Vista Ski Area has been a staple of the Bemidji Community for quite some time; for 75 years in-fact. Our reporter Matthew Freeman stopped by the Ski Area during their annual “Ski Patrol Fundraiser” to get the owners and workers reactions to the anniversary. In 1949, Leonard Dickinson officially opened the Buena Vista Ski Area just a few miles north of the city of Bemidji. Since then, the ski area has grown into one of the biggest tourist attractions for Northwest Minnesota. 2024 marks 75 years of the Ski Area. So for their annual “Ski Patrol Fundraiser” held before the official opening, the current owner wanted to celebrate the area’s history.

“We have so many special photos throughout this chalet that we’re going to be showing and displaying, collecting stories from people who have skied here in the past and just wanting them to show what the generations before brought for us.” says Suzanne Thomas, Owner of Buena Vista Ski Area.

Every year before Buena Vista officially opens up to the public, they hold a Ski Swap and Gear Sale to raise funds for the Ski Patrol for the upcoming season.

“We get about 15% of all the sales that come through today, and that 15% typically goes to all of our medical supplies, our medical training that we do out here each winter.” says Matt Schmid, Buena Vista Ski Area’s Ski Patrol Director, “All of our patrollers volunteer here helping our patrons come in and get signed up for skis and boots, snowboards. And we’ve got some cross-country ski gear this year.”

Leonard Dickinson would keep Buena Vista in the family before he passed away by giving the ski area to his daughter Muffy, who can still be found around Buena Vista today, most likely playing the piano. Once Muffy could no longer run the place, she would pass it on to her daughter Suzanne, who runs the Ski Village today.

“It’s very special that we can still call this place our home.” adds Suzanne, “It’s a place of home for everyone in the winter and the summer. We have four daughters and their children and three grandchildren; they’re all part of it, and we’re just so blessed to have many wonderful employees in ski patrol and our guests that continue to be here for the community. What could be better?”

To celebrate 75 years, Buena Vista will bring a new event to the area called the “Christmas Village of Lights”, a self-guided tour through a Christmas light display in the Buena Vista Ski Village. Admission is completely free and is held every Saturday throughout the Christmas season. Exact dates and times can be found on the Buena Vista Facebook page.