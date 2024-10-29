Oct 29, 2024 | By: Miles Walker

In Business: Brekken’s Settling into New Location in Downtown Brainerd

There is a new, yet familiar apparel store in downtown Brainerd.

In late September, Brekken’s relocated from the Westgate Mall to Laurel Street, on the same block the store first stood in Brainerd back in 1954.

Isaac Brekken, the current owner of the store, spent 17 years in Las Vegas as a photographer before moving back home to Brainerd two years ago to take over the family business. When he did so, he knew the Westgate Mall would not remain the permanent location, as he wanted a more extensive storefront that could also offer window displays for the downtown community to see the apparel.

