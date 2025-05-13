In Business: Brainerd’s Sports Card Central Continues to Serve Area Sports Fanatics

The sports memorabilia and trading market is estimated at $33 billion globally this year. In downtown Brainerd, there’s a sports card shop contributing to the industry, sharing its love for collecting memorabilia with the community.

Whether you’re an everyday customer, stop by once a week, or every now and then during the year, Sports Card Central features items for the Brainerd Lakes Area sports fanatic.

“I’ve got some of them that are always chasing the shiny,” said Sports Card Central owner Todd Bisted. “They’re collectors and they just want the shiny to put in their collection or to sell again. It’s the chase, it’s what it is. A few set builders, there’s always the ones that collect certain teams or certain players.”

Bisted’s late wife Laura initially took ownership of Sports Card Central back in 1997, as she found collecting cards to be a deeply rewarding and meditative experience. It’s a passion that Todd has not only assisted but now has adopted.

“She loved her customers,” he said. “She’s got a lot of regulars [that] still come back in. The passion is, I want to keep it going for her, in memory of her, and the customers. Just to see this joy in their eyes and when they come in and they say, ‘Hey, I got a really nice hit out of that pack.’ And I’m going, ‘Great!.’ That makes me feel good.”

While the shop’s name comes from the everyday sports card trade taking place in the 1,000-square-foot parlor, the business is much more that and serves as one of the Lakes Area’s few novelty, craft, and collectable shops.

“We’ve got Pokémon, gaming dice,” continued Bisted. “We have Warhammer the game, the model, D&D [Dungeons & Dragons] figures, few board games, not very many. Every once in a while I get autographed memorabilia. I’ve lived here all my life and I always listened to my grandparents’ stuff, so even history about the town, I can tell them a little about that.”

With Laura having collected cards since 1986, the stock at Sports Card Central is robust and has only continued to grow since, giving the Brainerd Lakes Area plenty of opportunities to find that one card they’re looking for—also known as the crack in a pack—or to simply get to know the people behind the shop.

“It’s fun to hear what their favorite player is, what their favorite team is,” Bisted added. “I get people that’s been coming in once a year. They come up on vacation. They’ve been coming in to shop for years, and they always stop in once a year. They may not buy much, but they just stop and they just love to [talk] to everybody behind the counter. Just that hometown kind of feel.”

Sports Card Central looking to receive new sports product in the near future and is hoping to start holding trading days for Pokémon cards potentially this winter.