In Business: Brainerd’s Copper Cat Escape Games Gives Rooms a Hand-Crafted Feel

Located in downtown Brainerd, Copper Cat Escape Games says they offer an escape room experience like no other in the area.

“I think one of the things that we have going is our team is super passionate about creating an excellent experience, and we also just really love playing escape rooms so that helps to kind of love what you do and not always mind being at work,” said co-owner Liz Loven.

The shop has three rooms that vary in difficulty and theming. The games range from investigating a crashed alien spaceship to rescuing grandma’s lost recipes.

“One of the greatest things that groups can get out of coming here is lifelong memories,” added Loven. “We create experiences not to watch people fail and to laugh about it, but to see people succeed in the sense that whether they escape or not, they are having an absolute blast.”

And everything at Copper Cat Escape Games is made in-house, from the sets to the puzzle pieces.

“I think ‘Deep Woods’ took about a year, and like, a year was fully build only from black coat of paint all the way to the best product we could come up with before opening it,” elaborated Josh Hankel, a game guide and builder at Copper Cat. “But it was really fun to be a part of and be able to come up with, you know, problem-solving skills and teamwork skills. You know, like the team is just super passionate towards having the best experience for our customers.”

Escape rooms can be tricky. They’re meant to be a challenge for those who enter. But at Copper Cat, they want groups to make lifelong memories while playing—win or lose.

“We don’t want to watch people fail. We want to watch people succeed.” Hankel said. “So when people get it, we’re cheering you on in the back. We’re not like, ‘Ha ha,’ you know, whatever. We’re always like, ‘Yeah, you solved it!’ We want you to have a successful escape room experience.”

The business is looking to expand and add more games in the future.