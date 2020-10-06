Lakeland PBS

In Business: Brainerd YMCA Receiving Financial Support from Business Community

Brad Hamilton — Oct. 5 2020

In July, the Brainerd Lakes YMCA faced $148,000 in repairs after rainstorms caused significant roof damage to the building.

The YMCA was recently denied their insurance claim to cover the costs for repair, and now Chris Schucker, co-owner of Digital Horizons in Brainerd, has started a grassroots effort to help raise as much money as possible to help the Y pay for the roof rehabilitation project.

Schucker, along with CTC CEO Kristi Westbrock, both committed $1,000 each of their business’ money to help kick start the fundraising efforts. Though Schucker has no ties to the Brainerd Y, he felt it was simply the right thing to do.

Schucker admits he doesn’t know if the grassroots effort will be enough to help repair the damage to the Y’s roof, but he hopes the community will rally behind a Brainerd business that serves so many people in the area.

The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation (BLACF) also committed in July to match financial donations made to the Y, and Schucker believes there will be other businesses in the area that will be willing to step up as well.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

In Business: The Lash Call in Bemidji Under New Ownership

Red Lake Nation Receives $3 Million Grant for Economic Growth

In Business: Fuller Farm in Bemidji Providing Fall Family Fun

In Focus: Crosslake Days Set for Year 34

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.