In Business: Brainerd YMCA Receiving Financial Support from Business Community

In July, the Brainerd Lakes YMCA faced $148,000 in repairs after rainstorms caused significant roof damage to the building.

The YMCA was recently denied their insurance claim to cover the costs for repair, and now Chris Schucker, co-owner of Digital Horizons in Brainerd, has started a grassroots effort to help raise as much money as possible to help the Y pay for the roof rehabilitation project.

Schucker, along with CTC CEO Kristi Westbrock, both committed $1,000 each of their business’ money to help kick start the fundraising efforts. Though Schucker has no ties to the Brainerd Y, he felt it was simply the right thing to do.

Schucker admits he doesn’t know if the grassroots effort will be enough to help repair the damage to the Y’s roof, but he hopes the community will rally behind a Brainerd business that serves so many people in the area.

The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation (BLACF) also committed in July to match financial donations made to the Y, and Schucker believes there will be other businesses in the area that will be willing to step up as well.

