Lakeland PBS

In Business: Brainerd Technologies Company Adapts to Changing Tech Climate

Charlie YaegerApr. 3 2023

ATEK Access Technologies was founded in 77 years ago, and their factory in Brainerd has moved around in that time but now sits at the corner of Tenth Ave. and Highway 25. In a dynamic, tech-driven world, ATEK has been forced to change and has acquired three other companies along the way to keep up with the current global market. Today, they have three major production lines churning out products that are used both in the city of Brainerd and around the world.

Larco is one of the original lines that was a part of ATEK. They produce rubber mats with sensors in them that are also waterproof and have many uses, including opening doors or shutting off dangerous equipment when a person gets too close. They also produce wall switches for opening doors, the blue handicap ones being the most common.

TankScan is another production line that has been acquired over the years. They make sensors for liquid tanks that help measure fluid levels, among other things, allowing consumers to remotely monitor the tanks to save time and money. The other big product line is Datakey, making military-grade high-security tokens and flash drives.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Charlie Yaeger

Related Posts

Brainerd Man Dies Following ATV Crash

Regional Businesses Highlighted at Brainerd Lakes Home Show & Expo

Bridges of Hope Receives $10,000 Grant for New Textile Recycling Project

High School Math Teacher Dana Kaiser Named Brainerd Teacher of the Year

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.