In Business: Brainerd Floral Preparing for Prom and Mother’s Day

Even though it’s the last week of April, it still doesn’t really feel like spring out there just yet. But it’s still the time of year to order spring flowers with Mother’s Day just around the corner.

Brainerd Floral has been serving the community with all sorts of different arrangements and bouquets for 60 years. Owner Marc Halverson has been in the family business all his life and is now in his 38th year of providing flowers to the Brainerd Lakes Area. He owns Brainerd Floral along with his wife.

The floral shop has a large variety of different flowers for all sorts of different occasions, from birthdays and funerals to simply wanting to add a little color to the kitchen table. The floral shop is always keeping fresh flowers available no matter the season. About 70% of their flowers are locally grown in and around the Minneapolis area year round.

With flowers available like lilies, roses, and tulips in all sorts of different colors, the flower shop is experiencing some of its busiest traffic of the year. That’s especially true with pre-orders for Mother’s Day flowers already underway, along with prom bouquets and corsages.

