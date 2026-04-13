In Business: Brainerd-Based Door Manufacturer Supplying All Corners of the Country

Kampmann Sash & Door in Brainerd has been serving central Minnesota’s custom doors and woodworking needs for over a century. In a world filled with low-quality and mass-produced goods, the company sees itself as an exception, adhering to a tradition of craftsmanship.

“I learned from the previous owner who learned from the previous owner who learned from the previous owner, and we kind of go hand-in-foot with that,” said owner Justin Pursell. “I had a contractor come in, probably two months, and just realized where he was getting his doors were coming on a container from China. If that’s what you want, that’s fine. But, they give the impression these doors are built here in America and they’re not. Keeping things local, working with the community, and just keeping everybody happy.”

Founded in 1917, Kampmann values superior design and construction, believing each are a result of skill, experience, and reverence.

“We take pride in what we do,” Pursell said. “It’s nice to see a unit of lumber come in, be it alder, oak, pine, just boards, and watching it go from boards to whatever you’re building—a window, door, flooring, paneling—each steps as it goes.”

The company combines fine and rare woods, glass artistry, carving techniques and various panel and trim/molding options with the goal of building doors of enduring quality and beauty.

“Wood’s a living thing, so you’ll never have two doors that are exactly the same,” Pursell stated. “You might not be able to see it by the eye, but each door will be different. And each door has character, and that character is what I think people like and strive for when they’re building a home, or adding on, or just replacing a door.”

Although Kampmann is based in Brainerd, its products reach all corners of the country, including one door that welcomes people into a New York City restaurant at Times Square.

“We have two doors I’m working on, one is going down to Florida and the other one is going down to southwest Minnesota,” added Pursell. “So it’s not just central Minnesota that we work with. We’re all over California, Canada, Colorado, Texas, and then all up and down the East Coast.”

Kampmann’s is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays.