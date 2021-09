Click to print (Opens in new window)

BrainCore Neurofeedback of Northern Minnesota, located in Brainerd is the only company of its kind in the region. It’s a non-invasive, drug-free approach that aims to help normalize brain waves that could be off for a variety of reasons and to alleviate disorders such as anxiety and depression.

