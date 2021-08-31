Lakeland PBS

In Business: Boys-N-Berries in Brainerd Keeps the Name, Changes Focus

Chris BurnsAug. 30 2021

Hobby farm Boys-N-Berries, based in Brainerd, was named after when Robert Nibbe’s four sons sold strawberries on the farm to help generate some money. But as the children aged and left the house, and strawberries changed to pumpkins, the name remained the same.

The business now offers many different things depending on time of year, including locally available fresh produce, annual flowers and baskets, and pumpkins for all the fall decorations one could need.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Allowing Visits Twice Per Month

Part of Bean Field at Farm Near Climax Suddenly Collapses

Brainerd Man Arrested After Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash in Baxter

Outdoor Market in Brainerd Showcases Locals’ Businesses

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.