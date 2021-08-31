In Business: Boys-N-Berries in Brainerd Keeps the Name, Changes Focus
Hobby farm Boys-N-Berries, based in Brainerd, was named after when Robert Nibbe’s four sons sold strawberries on the farm to help generate some money. But as the children aged and left the house, and strawberries changed to pumpkins, the name remained the same.
The business now offers many different things depending on time of year, including locally available fresh produce, annual flowers and baskets, and pumpkins for all the fall decorations one could need.
