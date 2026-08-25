In Business: ‘Books & Botanicals’ in Brainerd Wants Visitors To Grow

There is a new book and plants store in the Brainerd Lakes Area built on the belief that the best discoveries often happen when we slow down.

Books & Botanicals officially opened its doors on Aug. 8, and the community responded so well that the store is nearly out of stock after only two weeks. The shop is aiming to be a place where guests can take a deep breath and rediscover simple joys that are often lost in our busy lives.

“When I was just a little girl, I’ve always loved books and I’ve always wanted to have a book store,” said owner Erica Bordwell. “But 30 years ago, I asked my husband if we could open a bookstore and he said, ‘It’s not time yet, get a real job.’ So I did. And decades later, it’s time now.”

Bordwell’s love for literature began at a young age and has stayed with her to this day. She’s worked in education for over two decades.

“It’s actually help support it, because I see what children love to read,” she explained. “I know that when I was a child, it helped me to kind of escape realities and support me in ways that I needed to be supported as a child. Also, just seeing that we need to have connection.”

Bordwell’s book collection at Books & Botanicals is intended to spark curiosity, inspire conversation, tell meaningful stories, or help people learn something new.

“I was very happy for her because I knew that she really liked the idea of having a bookstore,” said Bordwell’s grandson, Theo. “And she really missed the idea of a bookstore here in Brainerd. It’s kind of a really good add-on because you can just come here, sit down, and read books.”

The plant catalog focuses on varieties that bring beauty, joy, and confidence to plant lovers of all experience levels.

“I decided to add houseplants because I love them,” Bordwell said. “I am not a person who is very knowledgeable with houseplants. I just love them.”

The mission at Books and Botanicals is to read more and to grow more. For Bordwell, that means growing intellectually, growing emotionally, growing as a member of the community, and sometimes just growing a really beautiful plant, which she believes the Brainerd Lakes Area could ultimately benefit from.

“It’s connection and community,” she added. “When you read, you understand people better, understanding each other a little bit better, loving each other for who you are. You don’t have to all match, you don’t all have to be the same. And you learn that through books, I believe through story.”

Books & Botanicals will be hosting a celebration for its grand opening on Sep. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.