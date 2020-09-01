Lakeland PBS

In Business: Bob & Fran’s Factory Direct in Brainerd

Brad Hamilton — Aug. 31 2020

Since 1989, Bob & Fran’s Factory Direct has occupied the corner of Laurel Street in downtown Brainerd.

The family-owned furniture store has become a supplier to the Brainerd Lakes Area for over three decades now, and owner Vince Kline attributes their longevity of success to the fact that their family is completely embedded in both the community and business.

Though Kline believes their experience does help lift the furniture store during these uncertain times, he gives most of the credit to a community that fully invests in and believes in small businesses not only when the economy is great, but when times appear to be at their toughest.

It would appear Bob & Fran’s will continue to occupy the corner of Laurel Street for many years to come. This comes thanks in part to a family who has dedicated themselves to not only serving the community, but being ingrained in it as well.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

