In Business: Blackduck Hemp Company Looks at Product Expansions in New Year

Mary BalstadJan. 17 2023

As discussions in the Minnesota legislature this year show the possibility of changing the hemp business in the state once more, small-town manufacturer Your Hometown Hemp Co., based in Blackduck, is looking to expand business alongside these changes.

With the legalization of THC edibles last summer in Minnesota, shops and manufacturers across the state started to get their products on store shelves. One of the first manufacturers to do so was Your Hometown Hemp Co.

Started in 2019 as a grower under the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s hemp pilot program, the company aimed to provide not only different self-care products like their CBD beeswax, but information on their products to their customers.

The community outreach does not stop there. Your Hometown Hemp Co. is looking at adding more products by themselves and through possible collaborations with other local businesses in Blackduck.

While the company’s only THC product at this point in time is their gummy edibles, the HF 100 bill currently being considered in the Minnesota House to legalize recreational cannabis use could bring about more opportunities for the family-owned business.

Your Hometown Hemp Co. also offers educational training for its employees and customers.

More information can be found at their website.

