Lakeland PBS

In Business: Bemidji’s Books N More Lives Up to Name with Variety of Items

Justin OthoudtNov. 29 2022

Sometimes life can surprise us with how it twists and turns. One day, you’re a local textbook store, and the next, you’re selling movies, guitars, board games, Frisbees, retro video games, and, well, books. That’s exactly what happened to Books N More, located in the heart of downtown Bemidji.

“We started the store selling textbooks. The biggest thing is, textbooks are only a couple months out of the year. So you’re really busy around August, you’re really busy around Christmas, and then the rest of the time, I didn’t really need the space,” explained Books N More owner Mark Wilkowski. “We started out just carrying reading novels just to fill up the space of the store and then we eventually went into DVDs, movies, video games, and it just started expanding from there. As books started going their way out, we started selling more and more items.”

Of course, once inside Books N More, you’ll notice a wide variety of musical instruments, including guitars. These products are so prevalent, that a guitar is featured on the store’s sign.

“This building when we took it on was a KRKB Music Outlet, and when we had first taken it over a couple of the music teachers didn’t have a place to go, so they kept using the same studio rooms and we kept doing music lessons,” said Wilkowski. “It just made sense to carry some instruments, and sell some consumables such as guitar strings or instrument reeds or things like that.”

Of course, if musical instruments aren’t your style, there’s certainly a variety of other products that might prove interesting.

“It keeps it interesting I guess because everything cycles,” explained Wilkowshki, “One month, we do really well in board games here, the next month, disc golf is really big. So during the summer disc golf kinda takes over. During winter with Christmas, we move a lot of instruments, we sell a lot of ukuleles and guitars.”

Whether you’re looking for a new book to read, a childhood favorite board game, or are hoping to break in some skills with an instrument, chances are you can find it at Books N More.

In addition to the store’s many items, they also offer services such as college textbook buybacks and vintage video game console repair.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Sanford Center Introduces Holiday Marketplace for Small Businesses Without a Storefront

Driver Crashes Vehicle Into Lake Bemidji During Pursuit

Man Arrested at Bemidji’s Night We Light Parade on Suspicion of DUI

26th Annual “Night We Light” Celebration in Bemidji Puts Spotlight on Holiday Season

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.