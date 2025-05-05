In Business: Bemidji’s Ace on the Lake Hosts 2nd Annual BBQ Competition

With the warmer weather blasting into high gear this weekend in Minnesota, Bemidji’s Ace Hardware store, known as Ace on the Lake, decided to kick off the spring season with its second annual Amateur BBQ Competition. Held on Saturday, the event featured 18 teams cooking three different protein categories: pork butt, chicken, and ribs.

“The idea came because the community was missing an event like this,” said Justin Johnson, Ace on the Lake Store Manager. “We want to showcase what we have and what we have to offer to the Bemidji community, being the grilling and barbecue destination right here in Bemidji.”

Once the public had a taste of everything there was to offer, they could cast their votes. One winner was announced for each category, plus an overall winner for the People’s Choice Award.

“We’re not touching the restaurants and the barbecue, they’re the pros at it, but what we want to provide is that experience to the homeowner,” Johnson explained. “Barbecuing isn’t just about throwing some hot dogs or burgers on your grill at home, it’s kind of a sense of community.”

“We’ve been doing it for as a duo together, the two of us,” said Travis Williams, part of a father/daughter team with his child Adele. “We’ve done it for family and we saw it advertised at Ace on the Lake and we said, ‘Hey, we gotta join.” So it’s our first ever amateur barbecue competition.”

According to Ace, barbecuing is becoming quite common in Bemidji.

“We’re seeing trends that people are having every style of grill at home on their deck, from a pellet grill to a gas Weber grill to a charcoal grill, and even pizza ovens,” said Johnson.

So, an event like this can really benefit Ace on the Lake, who were selling all the BBQ rubs and sauces used in the competition, as well as any local businesses that decided to participate.

“People have been giving us some great feedback, everybody seems to be in good spirits,” says 218 Steak owner Greg Lundin, who took part in the competition. “It gets our name out in the public and gives people a taste. Once you can get it in their mouth, it’s easy to sell the product off of that. It sells itself.”

“Being able to showcase our products, our store, our employees, and our staff with service, quality, and convenience is kind of what means the most,” added Johnson. “We just want to showcase that and introduce everyone in Bemidji to what we can offer.”

Ace on the Lake started a new annual tradition to name a winner for ‘People’s Choice Award’, which went to Chris D’Alessandro for the pig butt that he and his wife made. Their names will now be forever cemented on Ace on the Lake’s “Wall of Flame,” which will be displayed inside the store throughout the year.