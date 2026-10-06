Oct 5, 2026 | By: Ryan Fleming

In Business: Bemidji Woolen Mills Keeping Local Production Alive

As more clothing production moves overseas, one Bemidji manufacturer is still keeping much of its work local.

Behind the racks and finished products at the Bemidji Woolen Mills, much of the work here still comes down to people cutting, stitching, and sewing. In an industry where production has often moved elsewhere, the business is still relying on skills passed down person to person, and sometimes generation to generation.

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