In Business: Bemidji Woolen Mills Celebrates 100 Years

Betsy Melin — Oct. 26 2020

The Bemidji Woolen Mills has been a part of the city’s history for 100 years as of this month.

There’s local history everywhere you look at the Bemidji Woolen Mills, from the origin of the iconic Paul and Babe statues to a look back at each year of the water carnival. If you shop on a day fourth-generation owner Bill Batchelder is in, he will be more than happy to show you around and share his stories.

Although much has changed in the past 100 years, one constant is the loyal customers, who keep coming back one generation to the next.

Those repeat customers keep the Woolen Mills alive in these hard times. Bill is passionate about highlighting local artisans and products within the store, and he hopes in the future to continue to include more locally made items.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Betsy Melin

