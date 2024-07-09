In Business: Bemidji Speedway’s Chicken Shack Adds New Hours & Menu Changes

If you spend any time at the Bemidji Speedway this summer, you may notice some changes at the Chicken Shack, a longtime staple of the raceway.

Along with weekly races and other fun, the Bemidji Speedway also boasts food. One such place that serves racing fans is the Chicken Shack, which is normally open on Sundays. But it’s now changing up its schedule.

“We started a new Friday, Saturday, 11 to 8 [schedule],” said Randy Hayes, head chef at the Chicken Shack Head Chef. “We do hamburgers, fish special, and then we have the regular menu, too.”

Along with the chicken normally being served, burgers have quickly become a new favorite.

“The new menu just started a month ago, so it’s been going pretty good,” Hayes stated. “Everybody’s getting used to our famous Big Sexy Burger. It’s a cheeseburger with bacon, cheese curds, and Boom Boom Sauce – special sauce.”

The shack is owned and run by Randy and his sister, who started the business. She was a driver but once she stopped racing, the two decided that they still wanted to stay close to the track. 22 years later, they are still finding success.

“Half of ’em say that they just come to eat,” Hayes exclaimed. “They don’t care about the racing.”

The past few weeks have brought about lots of new business, not only because of the new food but the new schedule as well. Instead of just Sundays, the Chicken Shack is now open on Fridays and Saturdays as well.

“We average probably 40 people a night,” said Hayes. “It just started, so we want to get it out there, get more people. We have to-go orders if people want to take it to go. You can eat here, we have a beverage cart.”

Despite all of these new changes, the Chicken Shack still sells exactly what they are known for – chicken.

“I average, let’s say about 300 lbs.,” answered Hayes when asked about how much chicken he goes through in a single day. “They come in 10-pound boxes, I usually get 15 to 30 a night. Yeah, so that’s a lot of chicken, so I don’t eat chicken during the week.”