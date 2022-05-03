In Business: Bemidji Siblings See Success in Alpaca Business

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Three entrepreneurs in Bemidji are starting their journey into the world of business early – and they’re all age 18 or younger.

While kids often have to work with a lot on their plates, three siblings are starting to show their ambitions at a young age. Starting in 2019, Kenna, Chloe, and Rocky Cook all began to raise alpacas. Soon after, they started to make organic products from their animals.

The alpacas can produce a variety of products, from dryer balls to candles, all of which can be purchased online. The Cooks have already seen growth in their business since opening in 2019, doubling their sales in 2020 and 2021.

Another achievement for the Cook family siblings include earning a runner-up spot in the latest IDEA Competition from the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

Currently, there are eight alpacas to look after. However, this number may grow in the near future. Despite the extra work, their parents say taking care of animals like alpacas can create a great work ethic.

Some items they sell are seasonal, but all can be accessed at the store’s website. More information about the Cook Family Farm can also be found by going to their Facebook Page.

