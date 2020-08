Click to print (Opens in new window)

Table for 7 is a new addition to the downtown Bemidji area. With many options and a menu that changes every week, the restaurant believes in supporting local farmers. They also sell multiple hand-crafted items such as natural soaps, candles, canned green beans, and much more.

