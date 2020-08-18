In Business: Bemidji College Student Turns Woodworking Into Business

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cornhole is a popular outdoor game in Minnesota, especially during the summer, but for Bemidji college student Isaiah Bitter, it has also turned into a business. He started his business in his parent’s garage after making a picnic table for his brother’s graduation and was encouraged to start selling his woodwork. The business has grown dramatically since then.

Isaiah began just before starting high school and attributes much of his success to his high school woodshop teachers for giving him the skills he uses every day in his business. Isaiah is growing and improving along with his business.

The company has expanded now to include a vinyl designer and an accountant, but besides the occasional help from a friend, all of the building is still done by Isaiah himself in the garage. He creates more than just cornhole sets – he also creates things like decks and picnic tables.

The entire process to make a set of boards takes around two hours, but Isaiah’s favorite part comes after the project is completed. He loves seeing the look on a customer’s face when he shows them the final work.

In the next two years, Isaiah’s goal is to graduate college and to move into his own shop where he can expand his company. Isaiah keeps up with his business mostly on Instagram and his website isaiahswoodwork.com

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today