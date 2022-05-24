In Business: Bemidji Area Interior Design Company Keeping Houses Modern

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce announced their newest members for the 2022-2023 year recently, and one of those is M. Designs. Locally owned and operated out of the greater Bemidji area, this interior design business looks to spruce up houses new and old.

As warmer weather comes to Minnesota, the seasonal shift from winter to summer brings a new look for houses. M. Designs aims to help homeowners decorate their houses, whether its re-purposing their already owned items or bringing in something new.

M. Designs owner Marina Zamzow found her passion for decorating and decided to grow it in northern Minnesota where entrepreneurship is thriving. Considering herself a chameleon, Zamzow says she works in a multitude of different places.

From personal homes to shared office spaces, coming up with a modernized design is what M. Designs aims for. But this job doesn’t come without its challenges.

M. Designs works with both local and large businesses, depending on their clients’ needs. The business also works outside of the Bemidji area, but mainly focuses on northern Minnesota.

More information about M. Designs can be found at their website or their Facebook page.

