In Business: Beltrami Electric Visits Fellow Cooperatives for National Co-op Month

Beltrami Electric Cooperative is showing that its connections in the area go beyond power lines. During National Co-op Month, the Bemidji-based business is celebrating what brings local cooperatives together.

To celebrate National Co-op Month, Beltrami Electric delivered gift baskets to fellow cooperatives around Bemidji as a token of appreciation, but behind these simple gestures is a support system that becomes especially valuable when challenges arise.

“It is a network of people helping people,” emphasized Jennifer Veeser, Beltrami Electric VP of Electrification. “So when cooperatives often get into a situation where there’s—for example, if Beltrami Electric, if we got into a storm, we can call upon other cooperatives to come and help us.”

From electricity to communications and technology services, these cooperatives serve different needs, but for Beltrami Electric and Paul Bunyan Communications, their relationship goes back to the very beginning with a shared history that helped shape both businesses.

“Paul Bunyan Communications was founded by a lot of the founders of Beltrami Electric once they were established,” explained Brian Bissonette, Paul Bunyan Communications Marketing Director. “From a Paul Bunyan perspective, they’re everything to us. They helped get us started and helped us down our path. And we’ve been partners in business and certainly partners in the community ever since.”

While these visits recognize neighboring cooperatives, the company’s own members play an important role in shaping its future.

“Members of Beltrami Electric Cooperative have the opportunity to vote and to elect their board of directors, which is made up of members that use the service as well,” Veeser said. “So by being a part of Beltrami Electric Cooperative, those members get to have a vote in how the cooperative is handled. And that makes us different than other utilities.”

With the celebration comes a much bigger message: cooperation isn’t just about doing business together. It’s about creating opportunities, strengthening local communities, and making sure the benefits reach the people who call those communities home.

“How do we meet those end statements to bring economic value back to the community—you know, all these different pieces,” said Harmony Natural Foods Co-op General Manager Colleen Bakken. “And so to get to celebrate with other co-ops, it’s kind of like, ‘Yeah!’ It’s really fun.”

Beltrami Electric serves more than 18,000 members across roughly 3,000 square miles of northern Minnesota.