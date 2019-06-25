Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

In Business: Bellefy’s Local Bubbles Creates Healing Products With Goat Milk

Jun. 24 2019

“Everybody always wants his soaps and lotions and we’re always making more, and every time we almost run out than we have to make more because people are putting in orders! It never ends,” says Robin Beck, with Bellefy’s Local Bubbles.

A family of Bagley farmers and their team of goats are helping people feel a little better, thanks to some milk.

“The goat milk is actually really good for our skin. It helps soften our skin, it helps keep it moisturized and it’s healthy,” says Kelly Bellefy, the owner of Bellefy’s Bubbles.

Bellefy’s Local Bubbles creates everything from lotion, soap and lip balms to deodorant, hand creams, and bath bombs. The products are homemade and all natural and the main ingredient is goat milk. The business was started three and a half years ago, after owner Kelly’s Bellefy’s dad discovered he had cancer.

“He couldn’t use normal soaps so we used the goat milk soap, and then he had radiation and chemo and in that he kept breaking out in a rash and, it’s like, there had to be a lotion out there we could do. And we had a ton of goat milk so we looked and it came up that you could make lotion with goat milk and started doing that, and it actually took the rash away,” says Bellefy.

The business has grown a large following. Many people use it to help with ailment such as eczema and psoriasis. It’s even been used as a natural tattoo aftercare cream.

Bellefy says, “There’s some people that have had big blotches and patches on their legs and you wouldn’t even know they had it after they were done. After a couple of weeks of using it, it’s almost gone. We’ve had doctors actually refer people to us for dry skin instead of giving them a prescription.”

Kelly and his family usually attend crafts shows and flea markets to sell their products. Next, they’ll be at the Mahnomen, Marshall, Warren, Clearwater and Hubbard County Fairs.

“We had a store front at one time and I’m hoping, we ended up letting that go. We got just too busy. Too many people, couldn’t keep up. I work a full time job at Shooting Star Casino, plus the farm, plus the business. So it got to be a lot having a store front besides. I’m hoping one day that we’re able to get our store front back again,” says Bellefy.

To learn more about Bellefy’s Local Bubbles, click here.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Business: New Virtual Reality Arcade Now Open In Baxter

In Business: Safari North Showcases Almost 100 Different Species Of Animals

Hundreds Of Volunteers Help Pack Meals For Bagley’s “Feed My Starving Children” Event

In Business: NLFX Professional In Bemidji Provides Lights, Sound & Much More

Latest Story

Missing Hubbard County Teenager Found

After three weeks, a missing Hubbard County teenager has been found. According to a Facebook post from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office,
Posted on Jun. 24 2019

Latest Stories

Missing Hubbard County Teenager Found

Posted on Jun. 24 2019

Bemidji City Council Discusses 2020 Financial Plan

Posted on Jun. 24 2019

Longbranch Bar & Grill Still Open During Highway 210 Construction

Posted on Jun. 24 2019

Shield 616 Protecting Officers In Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 24 2019

ALS Advocate JP Whalen Receives Home Ramp Thanks To Baxter Home Depot

Posted on Jun. 24 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate