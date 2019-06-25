In Business: Bellefy’s Local Bubbles Creates Healing Products With Goat Milk

“Everybody always wants his soaps and lotions and we’re always making more, and every time we almost run out than we have to make more because people are putting in orders! It never ends,” says Robin Beck, with Bellefy’s Local Bubbles.

A family of Bagley farmers and their team of goats are helping people feel a little better, thanks to some milk.

“The goat milk is actually really good for our skin. It helps soften our skin, it helps keep it moisturized and it’s healthy,” says Kelly Bellefy, the owner of Bellefy’s Bubbles.

Bellefy’s Local Bubbles creates everything from lotion, soap and lip balms to deodorant, hand creams, and bath bombs. The products are homemade and all natural and the main ingredient is goat milk. The business was started three and a half years ago, after owner Kelly’s Bellefy’s dad discovered he had cancer.

“He couldn’t use normal soaps so we used the goat milk soap, and then he had radiation and chemo and in that he kept breaking out in a rash and, it’s like, there had to be a lotion out there we could do. And we had a ton of goat milk so we looked and it came up that you could make lotion with goat milk and started doing that, and it actually took the rash away,” says Bellefy.

The business has grown a large following. Many people use it to help with ailment such as eczema and psoriasis. It’s even been used as a natural tattoo aftercare cream.

Bellefy says, “There’s some people that have had big blotches and patches on their legs and you wouldn’t even know they had it after they were done. After a couple of weeks of using it, it’s almost gone. We’ve had doctors actually refer people to us for dry skin instead of giving them a prescription.”

Kelly and his family usually attend crafts shows and flea markets to sell their products. Next, they’ll be at the Mahnomen, Marshall, Warren, Clearwater and Hubbard County Fairs.

“We had a store front at one time and I’m hoping, we ended up letting that go. We got just too busy. Too many people, couldn’t keep up. I work a full time job at Shooting Star Casino, plus the farm, plus the business. So it got to be a lot having a store front besides. I’m hoping one day that we’re able to get our store front back again,” says Bellefy.

