In Business: Artists Showcase Their Work at Brainerd’s Arts in the Park
Brainerd Community Action held their 40th annual Arts in the Park on Sunday to support the arts community and let the public see what vendors had to offer.
Held in Gregory Park, the free event lets any vendor or artist submit their work, as long as what they have being showcased is handmade. Items on offer included woodworking, pottery, and jewelry. One local vendor present was Minnesota Makerspace, which had woodcut artwork on offer.
The event has also become the biggest fundraiser from Brainerd Community Action each year. Nonprofit organizations had booths set up during the day to reach out to the public.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.